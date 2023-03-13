Reebok Celebrates College Basketball With New Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

With March Madness right around the corner, Reebok has celebrating this year’s NCAA Men’s Division 1 basketball tournament with a new sneaker collection dropping soon.

The Boston-based sportswear brand has announced the release of its latest “Collegiate Pack,” which includes three beloved Reebok basketball styles “worn by the nation’s top colleges throughout the ‘90s and ‘00s.”

One of the styles from the collection includes a white and green iteration of the Question Mid, Allen Iverson’s first signature shoe with the brand. According to the brand, this coveted style was worn by a college team that was dominant throughout the 1999-2000 March Madness basketball tournament. Also included in the pack is a blue and white colorway of the popular Pump Omni Zone II inspired by a southeastern collegiate team. Rounding out the set is a California-inspired blue and gold iteration of the Answer DMX as a nod to a iconic west coast team from the mid ’90s. While each sneaker dons the colors from popular college teams throughout the ’90s and ’00s eras, there are no collegiate branding on the models.

The Reebok “Collegiate Pack” consisting of the Question Mid, the Pump Omni Zone II, and the Answer DMX will be released on March 25 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stockists including and Foot Locker and at Champs Sports. Each of the sneakers will retail for $170.

The “Collegiate Pack” iteration of the Reebok Question Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The “Collegiate Pack” iteration of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok