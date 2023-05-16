Puma’s Pride Collection 2023 Gets Graphic With Colorful Abstract Prints on Suede WAE Sneakers & Leadcat 2.0 Slides

To celebrate Pride month 2023, Puma is releasing two new sleek footwear styles. Over the past few years, the German sportswear brand has offered a wide range of footwear and apparel items that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and promote inclusivity and diversity. And this year’s selection is no different.

The athletic giant is launching the Puma Suede WAE Pride sneakers and the Leadcat 2.0 WAE Pride Slides. Both of the silhouettes will be available to order on May 18, exclusively on the Puma App only.

The Puma Suede WAE Pride sneakers features a suede supper, rubber midsole and outsole, synthetic leather, and branding details. The brand’s emblems, hearts, and other designs are shown in a variety of colors over this portion, which is located on the lower part of the heel and on the medial side.

Puma Suede WAE Pride Sneakers CREDIT: Puma

The suede button at the heel features a rainbow-colored spinning top, while the lateral collar area includes brightly-hued artwork. The shoes are also engraved with the words “We Are Everywhere” right above the heel. The Puma Suede WAE Pride sneakers retail for $90.

Puma Suede WAE Pride Sneakers CREDIT: Puma

As for the Puma Leadcat 2.0 WAE Pride Slides, the silhouette sports a padded strip with a fun rainbow design, capturing the spirit of confidence, self-love and unity in the community. Retailing for $40, the slides have a padded chenille upper, IMEVA midsole, graphic print on the strap and Puma No. 2 logo on the strap.

Puma Leadcat 2.0 WAE Pride Men’s Slides CREDIT: Puma

Puma Leadcat 2.0 WAE Pride Men’s Slides CREDIT: Puma

Puma Leadcat 2.0 WAE Pride Men’s Slides CREDIT: Pride

Puma’s Pride collection also comes with apparel. The assortment includes a variety of short-sleeve T-shirts that are emblazoned with heart-warming messages like “Love Wins” and “Equality For All.”

Puma Pride Logo Women’s Tee CREDIT: Puma

Puma Pride releases are a celebration of love, acceptance, and inclusivity. They offer a way for people to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community through stylish and vibrant footwear, apparel and accessories. By donating a portion of the proceeds to LGBTQ+ organizations, the brand is also helping to make a positive impact on the community.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.