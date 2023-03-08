Puma Will Deliver the MB.02 ‘Honeycomb’ This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 signature basketball shoe is releasing soon.

The German sportswear brand announced via its release calendar that the latest “Honeycomb” iteration of Ball’s Puma MB.02 hoops shoe will hit retail before year’s end.

According to Puma, this “Honeycomb” colorway is inspired by the Charlotte Hornets’ alternate jerseys while also referencing the city of Charlotte’s rich history. The shoe’s green color represents “the branch Mint that was established to produce coins after North Carolina experienced the first U.S. gold rush.” The shoe sports a predominantly teal upper that’s paired with black striped details at the midfoot while gold accents appear on the signature Melo branding at the heel. The look is completed with a teal Nitro foam-cushioned midsole and a matching translucent outsole.

“The second signature shoe. The follow up. The MB.02. This version is just as disruptive as the first, just as bold, and just as Melo. It has a Nitro Infused midsole that takes you high above the rim, a non-slip rubber outsole to help you cut to the basket, and a whole load of flair that makes you stand out even more on the court. It’s Melo in shoe form. And it’s still Not From Here,” Puma wrote for the product description.

The Puma MB.02 “Honeycomb” colorway will be released this Friday at puma.com and at select Puma stockists including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Champs Sports and Champs Sports Canada. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.

The lateral side of the Puma MB.02 “Honeycomb.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The medial side of the Puma MB.02 “Honeycomb.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma