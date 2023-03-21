LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.01 ‘Digital Camo’ Colorway Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the player-exclusive colorways of LaMelo Ball’s first Puma MB.01 signature shoe is releasing soon.

The German sportswear brand announced that the “Digital Camo” iteration of the Charlotte Hornets star guard’s MB.01 sneaker will be released before week’s end.

According to Puma, this style is part of Ball’s “Rare Reserve” line that’s made up of former player-exclusive MB.01 colorways he was worn before. The Puma MB.01 “Digital Camo” makeup is equipped with a tan desert camo print on the upper that’s offset by orange accents on the tongue and heel tab. Completing the look of the shoe is a brown Nitro foam midsole and a orange rubber outsole.

“LaMelo Ball is Not From Here. His personal style. His playing style. His route to the league. They’re all one-of-one. Let’s face it. He was never going to have a toned-down signature model, but the MB.01 is on a whole new level – especially this Digital Camo version worn by Melo in the 2021-2022 season. It’s bold. It’s attention-grabbing. It’s Melo in shoe form. If you were going to ball in space, it would be in this shoe. And just like Melo, it’s unlike anything the league’s seen before. You could say it’s Not From Here,” Puma wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Puma MB.01 “Digital Camo” will be released on Friday at Puma.com and at select Puma stockists. The shoe will come with a $150 price tag.

The Puma MB.01 “Digital Camo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma