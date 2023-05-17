Puma x Magnus Carlsen Collaborate On Chess-Inspired Classic Clyde Sneakers

Puma and five-time Norwegian World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen have teamed up to launch an iconic sneaker in tribute to the game of chess. The German sportswear brand and chess grandmaster’s collaboration offers a fresh take on Puma’s Classic Clyde sneaker with a chess-inspired twist.

The Magnus Carlsen x Puma Clyde Chess sneaker allows enthusiasts to express their passion for the game in a stylish way and are sure to become a staple in their wardrobe.

The Magnus Carlsen x Puma Clyde Chess Sneakers.

The Magnus Carlsen x Puma Clyde Chess sneaker is crafted in a premium leather upper and features a chessboard-inspired texture. The shoe also includes a contrasted suede form strip with a heel overlay, hairy texture, and a quarter Puma logo with Carlsen signature in foil print.

Related Puma's Pride Collection 2023 Gets Graphic With Colorful Abstract Prints on Suede WAE Sneakers & Leadcat 2.0 Slides LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.01 Low Just Dropped in New Stealthy Colorway Sneaker Releases: Reebok Updates Icons From the '80s and '90s With Pump Technology + More News

To further showcase their design, the sneakers come with a woven tongue label with Puma branding and a chess figure. The silhouette also include chess figures as lace jewels in black and white colors. Additionally, the synthetic leather sock liner boasts a chess-themed design, with the king piece showcased on the right shoe and the queen piece on the left shoe. A second set of laces is included for added customization.

The Magnus Carlsen x Puma Clyde Chess Sneakers.

In an exclusive statement, Carslen expressed his excitement about the collaboration and spoke about the inspiration behind the Puma Clyde Chess sneakers.

“It’s an incredible honor to be part of the first chess-inspired sneaker that PUMA has ever made. I’m glad that with the Clyde, we chose a style with a rich culture and basketball heritage. It shows off my personality, combining my love of chess with my passion for basketball”, says Carlsen.

As part of the collaboration with Carlsen, Puma is the official sports lifestyle partner of Chess.com’s Champions Chess Tour – a venture that connects the world of chess with sport performance through a full season of elite chess events.

The Magnus Carlsen x Puma Clyde Chess Sneakers.

The Magnus Carlsen x Puma Clyde Chess sneaker will be released during the live Champions Chess Tour broadcast on May 22 with a limited quantity made available to purchase on puma.com.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.