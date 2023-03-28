Puma Is Restocking the MB.01 Low in White This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A popular Puma MB.01 style is returning to retail soon.

After announcing the release of the “Digital Camo” PE colorway last week, the German sportswear giant has announced on its release calendar that the sold-out white and silver makeup of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s first signature shoe is returning to shelves before week’s end.

This Puma MB.01 Low makeup is equipped with a white-based monomesh upper that’s designed to be both breathable and lightweight. The shoe also features subtle silver accents throughout the upper along with the “1 of 1” and “M.E.L.O.” branding on the tongue and heel tab, respectively. The sneaker also features a intergalactic footbed as a nod to Ball’s “Not From Here” mantra, while the midsole is cushioned with Nitro foam. Completing the design is a white rubber outsole.

“For the latest LaMelo Ball drop, we went back to the original. Featuring that distinctly intricate upper in crisp white, with Melo-branded Not From Here accents—like his signature wings and “1 of 1” motto—in a clean, tonal treatment, these low-top kicks are in a league all their own. The galactic sole and space-age Puma Hoops tech, including Nitro foam, make tournament ready look interplanetary. Your game will never be the same,” Puma wrote for the product description.

The restock of the Puma MB.01 Low “White” will arrive on Thursday at 10 a.m ET at Puma.com. The show will come with a $120 price tag.

The lateral side of the Puma MB.01 Low “White and Silver.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma