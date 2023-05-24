Prada and Adidas’ New Soccer Cleat Collection Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Prada and Adidas have joined forces yet again for a new sneaker project. This time around, the Italian luxury fashion label is applying its premium craftsmanship to the sportswear giant’s iconic soccer cleats.

Adidas revealed on its launch calendar that its latest Copa Pure ($595), Predator Accuracy ($595), and X Crazyfast ($595) soccer cleats designed in collaboration with Prada is launching before week’s end.

The first pair is equipped with a premium silver Fusionskin leather upper along with a matching lace shroud at the midfoot and Three Stripes branding on the sides. The shoe’s standout element is Prada’s Linea Rossa logo running down the heel of the cleat.

Next shoe on the list dons a stealthy black makeup that’s offset by Adidas’ signature triangle logos printed throughout the forefoot. Prada branding appears on the tongue and again on the heel of the cleat.

The final cleat from the set dons a clean white-based makeup that’s coupled with reflective silver accents on the sides, and red Prada hits on the tongue, footbed, and sole.

“High-end fashion meets top-class soccer. Created in collaboration with world-famous fashion brand Prada, these limited-collection adidas Copa Pure cleats get a luxury makeover. Super-soft and starring in silver, their Fusionskin leather upper is finished with a geometric deboss on the midfoot, a lace cover and the emblematic Prada Linea Rossa logo running down the heel. Underneath, a specialist outsole makes for classy play on firm ground,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

This Prada x Adidas soccer cleat collection will be released tomorrow at Adidas.com at 6 a.m. ET and on the Confirmed app.

