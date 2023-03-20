P.J. Tucker Teases Social Status x Nike Mac Attack Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Social Status has a new sneaker collaboration with Nike in the works, and the project was teased on social media by the NBA sneaker king P.J. Tucker on social media.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, which was re-shared by @Nicekicks on Instagram this week, the Philadelphia 76ers forward shared the first look at the Social Status x Nike Mac Attack collab.

At the time of publication, the inspiration behind the color scheme of the forthcoming Social Status x Nike Mac Attack sneaker has yet to be unveiled by the sneaker boutique or the Swoosh, but the shoe dons a sail-based mesh and nubuck upper, with the left pair offset by orange accents and the right shoe wearing green hits. Both Social Status’ signature logo and the Nike Swoosh branding appear on the tongue tag. Premium suede materials are used on the shoe’s ankle collar, the Swoosh, and portions of the heel counter. There’s also a special graphic printed on the entirety of the left insole, while additional branding is printed on the right pair. The look is completed with a white midsole and a gum brown outsole.

The Nike Mac Attack was first released in 1984 for tennis legend John McEnroe, but has yet to return to retailers since the original drop.

Despite an early look at the project from P.J. Tucker, release details of the Social Status x Nike Mac Attack collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike news, the original Air Max 1 ’86 “Big Bubble” sneaker is returning for the first time since its original 1986 release as part of this year’s Air Max Day celebrations.