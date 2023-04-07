G-Dragon’s Next Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 Collab Arrives This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

K-pop star G-Dragon and Nike have a new sneaker collaboration dropping soon.

After delivering the inaugural colorway of their Kwondo 1 sneaker in June 2022, the sportswear giant and G-Dragon’s Peaceminusone streetwear label will deliver their latest “Black and White” iteration of the shoe this month.

As the name of the style suggests, the Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 dons a contrasting white and black color scheme on the leather upper, with Peaceminusone branding on the removable lace shroud and footbed. Additionally, the fashion label’s daisy logo is embroidered on the heel tab, while a stealthy black outsole sits below.

“Visionary artist G-Dragon delivers his signature style once again, this time in Black and White. The Nike Kwondo 1 is a masterclass in contrast, harnessing a classic dress shoe aesthetic for the streets. The crafted wingtip upper sports intricate brogue detailing and a removable lace shroud. Embroidered daisies decorate the heel and signature branding pushes the look one step further,” Nike wrote for the product description.

Prior to creating the original Kwondo 1 silhouette, Peaceminusone has also joined forces with Nike to deliver a set of Air Force 1 Lows starting in 2020.

The Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 “Black and White” will be released on April 18 via SNKRS at 10 a.m ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag.

