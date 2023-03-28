New Balance and Parks Project Collaborate on a Trail Running Shoe Inspired by Parks in Cities

New Balance has teamed up with Parks Project to deliver a shoe inspired by the value of parks in cities.

The “Explore & Connect” Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 is the first-ever collaboration between the two, a trail running shoe executed in green hues. To personalize the look, the two added an aerial city grid layout to the shoe’s “N” logo, which the two brands said serves as a nod to the multienvironment inspiration. It is also eco-friendly, with a speckled outsole made of 30% recycled rubber and 70% virgin rubber.

For the wearer taking these off-road, the shoe is built with lightweight and breathable uppers featuring stitched-down suede toe caps and heel for added durability, as well as stitched-down suede New Balance logos. Also, the artwork that was the inspiration for the footwear and accompanying apparel collection is featured on the footbeds, and when put them together the wearer sees the complete picture along with the words “explore” in one shoe and “connect” in the other.

“We are thrilled to work with New Balance to celebrate parks, specifically, in this case, the value of parks in cities. Outdoor recreation can be about the epic backcountry trip or simply enjoying nature around you in an urban green space down the street from your home or work. There doesn’t need to be a barrier to entry to get out and feel that connection to nature around you, and we know that relationship can bring immense healing and value to our lives,” Parks Project co-founder and CEO Keith Eshelman said in a statement.

The New Balance x Parks Project Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 arrives March 30 via Newbalance.com and Parksproject.us. The shoe will retail for $155.