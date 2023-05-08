Palace Skateboards and New Balance Are Dropping a New Collab This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Palace Skateboards and New Balance is dropping soon.

After delivering two striking boots with Uggs in March, the London-based skateboarding and apparel label has joined forces with the Boston-based footwear brand to deliver a two-shoe Made in UK 991 collab before week’s end.

The Palace Skateboards x New Balance Made in UK 991 are presented in two multicolored makeups. One pair dons a purple-based ballistic mesh upper that’s coupled with light gray suede midfoot panels, while pink accents appear at the toe box and ankle collar. Adding to the bold look are various gray suede panels on the mudguard along with co-branding on the tongue tag. Completing the look is a two-tone Encap midsole and a black outsole.

The latter iteration of the Palace Skateboards x New Balance Made in UK 991 collab features a teal-based mesh upper that’s coupled with sail suede midfoot panels, while dark brown accents cover the premium suede panels on the heel counter and forefoot. The sneaker also features striking purple details on the “N” logo and overlay panels on the toe box and by the ankle collar. Both Palace and New Balance branding is embroidered on the tongue.

In addition to the sneakers, this Palace x New Balance collab will include matching apparel pieces, ranging from jackets, shorts, sweaters, t-shirts, and hats.

The Palace Skateboards x New Balance Made in UK 991 collab will be released this Friday at palaceskateboards.com and at Palace stores.

