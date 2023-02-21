Palace and Reebok Are Dropping Their Club C Mid Collection This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Palace Skateboards and Reebok have come together for a new sneaker collaboration.

After delivering a trio of Reebok Victory G styles in February 2022, the London-based skateboarding label and the sportswear brand have unveiled their latest Club C Mid II Revenge collab is hitting stores before week’s end.

For this project, Palace Skateboards reimagined Reebok’s acclaimed Club C Mid silhouette by adding its namesake logo at the midfoot, on the heel counter, and on the translucent outsole. The latest Palace Skateboards x Club C Mid II Revenge collab will be available in three colorways, with one pair donning a brown color scheme, the other in white and blue, and in black and neon green. Each pair is equipped with a premium leather upper, Palace-branded shoelaces, and a white midsole.

Coinciding with the release, Palace Skateboards shared a video promo of the collab on Instagram yesterday along with the project’s release details. The video opens with both the Palace and Reebok’s Vector logo, which then shifts to a closer look at each of the Club C Mid II Revenge colorways.

According to Palace Skateboards, this trio of collaborative Club C Mid II Revenge styles will be released starting this Friday at palaceskateboards.com at 11 a.m. ET and at Palace Skateboards New York and Los Angeles flagship stores. The sneaker will also release on Saturday in Japan in-store and online at 11 a.m. local time and at the WeChat store in China at 11 a.m. local time. At the time of publication, pricing for the sneakers has yet to be announced by the brands.

The Palace x Reebok Club C Mid II Revenge. CREDIT: Courtesy of Palace