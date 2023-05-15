Palace’s Sold-Out New Balance 991 Collabs Are Releasing Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Palace Skateboards x New Balance Made in UK 991 collabs were amongst the most anticipated sneaker projects to release last week, so it should come as no surprise that the styles sold out instantly upon launch. For fans who missed out on the drop, they can still get a pair for retail soon.

New Balance has confirmed via its release calendar that its two-shoe Made in UK 991s designed in collaboration with Palace Skateboards are dropping again for week’s end.

The Palace Skateboards x New Balance Made in UK 991 are available in two colorways, with one pair donning a purple-based makeup with pink and gray accents. The other pair features a teal-based upper that’s offset by purple and brown accents throughout. The sneakers themselves are equipped with a premium ripstop material on the upper that’s designed to block out the external elements. Palace branding appears on the tongue, printed on the heel, and on the sockliner.

“After working with a cult classic for their collaborative New Balance debut, Palace take on a silhouette that needs no introduction, the Made in UK 991 … The end result is a uniquely adventurous take on a premium legacy,” New Balance wrote for the product description of the collab.

The Palace Skateboards x New Balance Made in UK 991 collabs will be released on Friday at newbalance.com. The sneakers retail for $260 each.

The Palace Skateboards x New Balance 991.

The medial side of the Palace Skateboards x New Balance 991.

The Palace Skateboards x New Balance 991.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.