New Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Colorway Surfaces

It appears that a new iteration of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collab is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @JFGrails shared images of a purported Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Yellow.”

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid was conceptualized by the late designer and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh. This unreleased iteration of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid dons a white-based leather upper that’s offset by yellow overlay panels. Abloh’s take on the iconic silhouette features new design elements including dual shoelaces, special Off-White branding on the medial side, a deconstructed Swoosh logo at the midfoot, and the iconic Off-White zip-tie attached to the shoelaces. The collab also features a trail-inspired outsole.

Despite an early look at the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Yellow” from @JFGrails on Instagram, release details of the collab have yet to be announced by either parties involved in the project.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the purported colorway, the “Pine Green” iteration of the shoe is dropping on Friday. The shoe will be released via the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $205. According to the Swoosh, the “Pine Green” colorway references “the I-95 corridor and the community that helped make the AF1 the juggernaut it is today.”

