Nike and Nobu Are Dropping a ‘Sushi Force 1’ Collab

Nike’s acclaimed Air Force 1 sneaker is getting a special update.

Designer Chris Stamp of Stampd clothing shared images of the Nobu x Nike Air Force 1 “Sushi Force 1” collab on Instagram this week, a subtle new take of the classic white-on-white Air Force 1 Low that’s releasing soon.

The Nobu x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sushi Force 1” is essentially the traditional “Triple White” Air Force 1 but features a special “Beverly Hills Sushi Club” logo stamped on the heel counter and on the tongue tag. The shoe also features a ‘SF-1’ lace dubrae attached on the forefoot while Matsuhisa, the last name of Nobu’s head chef, and Stampd is printed by the aglets.

“Honored to have worked together with @Nike and @therealnobu to create a limited amount of ‘SF-1s’. With the AF1 being my favorite shoe of all time and a true staple of Los Angeles much like the menu at Matsuhisa, it was only right to add this one to the uniform,” Stamp wrote for the Instagram caption.

At the time of publication, a specific release date for the Nobu x Nike Air Force 1 “Sushi Force 1” has yet to be announced but the collaborative sneaker will be released at sushi-club.com. The shoe will come with a retail price of $195.

The heel’s view of the Nobu x Nike Air Force 1 “Sushi Force 1” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sushi Club

The tongue tag on the Nobu x Nike Air Force 1 “Sushi Force 1” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sushi Club

