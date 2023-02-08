Nipsey Hussle’s Next Puma Collab Drops Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma has tapped The Marathon Clothing (TMC) for an upcoming sneaker project.

The German sportswear brand announced on its release calendar that the latest TMC x Puma Suede “Status Symbol” collab will be released before month’s end.

According to the brand, this collaborative Puma Suede colorway is inspired by the iconic styles featured in the late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s music video “Status Symbol 3.” The shoe is executed in a premium burgundy suede upper that’s contrasted by a white formstripe branding on the sides. The classic Puma Suede branding appears in gold at the midfoot, while co-branded TMC and Puma logos appear on the tongue tag. Rounding out the look are gold accents on the heel tab along with a white white below.

“Inspired by Nipsey Hussle’s entrepreneurial journey, the Suede Status Symbol sneaker takes its cues from styles featured on Nipsey’s music video for “Status Symbol 3.” With its Suede silhouette, this sneaker pairs timeless looks with Nipsey’s vision,” Puma wrote for the product description of the collab.

In 2019, Nipsey Hussle and Puma announced that they were collaborating on a special TMC x Puma collection prior to the rapper’s untimely death in March that year. The collection would still release in the fall and pieces from the capsule quickly sold out.

This TMC x Puma Suede “Status Symbol 3” collab will be released on Feb. 16 at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers for $85.

The lateral side of the TMC x Puma Suede “Status Symbol 3.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma