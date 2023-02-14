Nike’s New Vaporfly 3 Running Shoe Drops Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike has introduced the next version of its acclaimed Vaporfly running sneaker.

The sportswear giant unveiled the Nike Vaporfly 3 this week, a sneaker it touts for “those who want to push their personal bests to new levels.”

According to the Swoosh, the latest Vaporfly 3 builds on the previous Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 by applying a smoother transition while improving the shoe’s stability and providing more energy return. The Nike Vaporfly 3 is equipped with a Flyknit upper, with the standout design element being the full-length carbon fiber Flyplate and ZoomX foam cushioning featured on the midsole.

The Nike Vaporfly 3 will make its retail debut in the “Proto” colorway, pays homage to the development journey from the Nike Running team. There’s the number 57 on the midsole that nods to the number of Flyknit uppers the team tested before arriving at the final product, while a wear tester’s identification number (20126-23) appears on the other side. The drop Swoosh against the all-white silhouette also references the first-ever Vaporfly worn at the Breaking2 test event in 2017.

“The Prototype colorway of the Vaporfly 3 is again a nod to our development process, where athlete and every day runner feedback critically informs and guides our innovation journey from start to finish,” Elliott Heath, Nike Running senior footwear product manager, said.

The Nike Vaporfly 3 will be released on March 6 at Nike.com and at select Nike Running stockists for $250. Additional colorways will hit retail in the coming weeks.

The lateral side of the Nike Vaporfly 3 in the “Proto” colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Vaporfly 3 in the “Proto” colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike