Images of the Nike SB Dunk ‘Court Purple’ Have Emerged

Fans of the popular Nike SB Dunk sneaker will soon have a new iteration of the shoe to look forward to.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram of the forthcoming Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” makeup, which is a new iteration of the silhouette that’s expected to hit retail before year’s end.

The sneaker dons a simple white-based leather upper that’s offset by premium purple suede overlay panels including on the Swoosh branding. Adding a touch of color is an orange Swoosh detail on the tongue tag along with the orange label tag on the footbed, which confirms that this release will be part of Nike SB’s “Orange Label” series. Nike SB styles that are part of the “Orange Label” series means it will release exclusively at skate shops. Completing the look is a white Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a gum outsole.

“From apparel essentials to SB classics like the Bruin, Blazer, and Dunk, Orange Label’s skate shop exclusives are our way of saying ‘Thank You’ to the shops that inspire generation after generation to go out and skate every day,” Nike said about its “Orange Label” series.

Despite @zSneakerheadz sharing images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” colorway, release details for the style have yet to be announced by the brand.

