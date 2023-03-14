The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 ‘Pine Green’ Drops on SNKRS Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike SB and Jordan Brand’s much-anticipated Air Jordan 4 collab is finally releasing soon.

The Swoosh announced on the SNKRS launch calendar that the “Pine Green” iteration of their collaborative Air Jordan 4 sneaker will launch on the shopping platform next week.

The brands also revealed that this version of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe has been modified and upgraded with elevated materials and details that are better suited for skateboarding. The shoe features a deconstructed upper including the shape on the toebox that mirrors the original 1989 release. There are also flexible plastic detailing on the upper that are made to handle long skateboarding sessions, while a zonal gum rubber outsole adds traction on the board.

“Kickflips and tailslides. Dimes and dunks. Nike SB and Jordan. Some things just go better together. The Nike SB x AJ4 celebrates one of the greatest duos to play the sneaker game—the late Sandy Boedecker (it isn’t called Nike SB for nothing) and the legendary designer Tinker Hatfield. Working together, the pair created the buzzer-beating icon that not only propelled MJ along on his journey, but transcended basketball to alter pop culture and street culture forever,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” will be released via SNKRS on March 21 at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will come with a $225 price tag.

The lateral side of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike