Images of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 ‘Pine Green’ Have Emerged

Nearly a year has passed since reports of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab emerged and now, images of the sneaker project surface on social media.

Sneaker leak social media account @iamricosuav shared images on Instagram yesterday of the purported Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green,” a new version of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe.

This iteration of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab features a white-based leather upper that’s offset by a gray mudguard at the forefoot. The shoe’s standout element are the Pine Green accents on the eyelets, the new Nike SB-branded heel tab, and on the heel of the midsole. Completing the look is a white and gum outsole. The sneaker will also come with a co-branded box.

According to reports from @zSneakerheadz on Instagram in January, this version of the iconic sneaker features new design elements on the silhouette that’s more suited for skateboarding instead of basketball. According to the account, the “Pine Green” makeup will be one of two styles of the collab to drop this year.

Sneaker projects between Nike SB and Jordan Brand dates back to 2014 when legendary skateboarder Lance Mountain dropped a mismatched version of an Air Jordan 1 High collab. Five years later, both entities dropped several Air Jordan 1 High and Low styles that pay tribute to the sneaker’s impact on skate culture, but this is the first collaborative Air Jordan 4 between the brands.

At the time of publication, release details for the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.