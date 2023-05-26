The Nike Motiva Sneaker Just Launched — Here’s How to Buy a Pair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike’s newest Motiva walking sneaker just released yesterday and luckily for sneaker fans, a majority of the sizes are still available at retail.

At the time of publication, the Nike Motiva silhouette in “Bright Crimson” as well as a black-based makeup, with the first iteration available in sizes ranging from a men’s size 6 up to 15, while the latter pair is available in sizes ranging from 7 to 14.

The Nike Motiva sneaker was unveiled by the Swoosh last month and is a new silhouette that was designed for walking, jogging and running. The standout design of the Nike Motiva is its exaggerated rocker bottom sole that was made from Cushlon cushioning, which was designed to provide a smooth transition when moving.

“The Nike Motiva helps you step through whatever the day brings, at your pace. Its uniquely patterned outsole and exaggerated rocker combine to give you a super-smooth, cushioned and comfortable ride. This means you can walk, jog or run comfortably and come back for your next leisurely stroll confidently. It gives you optimal support for your every move, every day,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Motiva styles are available now at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers. The sneaker retails for $110 each.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh is celebrating San Francisco’s “The Bay” area with a new Air Max 1 colorway.

The lateral side of the Nike Motiva “Bright Crimson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

