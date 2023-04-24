Nike EYBL Unveils Exclusive LeBron 20 Colorway

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores in front of Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder on his way to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 07, 2023 in Los Angeles.

A new iteration of the Nike LeBron 20 have emerged on social media, but only a select group of athletes will be able to get their hands on a pair.

Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) shared on Instagram of its latest Nike LeBron 20 “EYBL” PE colorway last week.

The Nike LeBron 20 “EYBL” PE features a gray-based mesh upper that’s offset by a multi-colored Swoosh logo on the sides. The colorful look continues with a light blue eyestay, purple tongue, and pink shoelaces with a matching sockliner. The shoe features special “EYBL” branding on the tongue of the right shoe and LeBron James’ signature on the left. Completing the look is a speckled foam midsole and a black rubber outsole.

At the time of publication, the Nike LeBron 20 “EYBL” is expected to remain exclusive to select players participating at this year’s EYBL league and won’t be releasing to the public.

For sneaker fans who are searching for the shoe, there are plenty of Nike LeBron 20 styles available now Nike.com for $200 each.

“Nearly 2 decades into a career exceeding every lofty expectation, LeBron James has refused to settle for anything less than greatness, even when he was the one setting the standard for generations to come. Now, his latest signature shoe, the LeBron XX (or LeBron 20) is lighter, low to the ground and turbo-like. It’s unlike any design LeBron has donned before—comfortable and supportive, yet low-cut, feathery-fast and created to stay ahead of today’s frenzied style of play,” Nike wrote for the product description.