Images of the Nike LeBron 20 ‘All-Star’ Have Emerged

We’re only a few weeks removed from 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend and now, it appears that the sneaker LeBron James will be wearing for the game has emerged.

Images of what’s believed to be the “All-Star” colorwanike basketby of the Los Angeles Lakers star forward’s current Nike LeBron 20 signature shoe were first shared by House of Heat this week and was reshared by @sayitwityakickz on Instagram yesterday.

The purported Nike LeBron 20 “All-Star” is executed in a blue-based color scheme predominantly on the knitted upper, the tongue, and sockliner and is offset by sail hits throughout the knitted material. The shoe’s standout element is the reverse two-toned Swoosh logo on the heel, with a smaller Swoosh logo in gray and a larger sail-colored Swoosh above. There’s a regularly oriented Swoosh logo on the medial side of the upper. There are also special patches on the heel that reads “The Records of King James” and various text on the forefoot of the pink Zoom Air-cushioned midsole.

In addition to the early look at the Nike LeBron 20 “All-Star” from the aforementioned entities, the accounts reveal that the shoe will be released on Feb. 17, which is the same weekend as this year’s NBA All-Star festivities. At the time of writing, release details for the sneaker have not yet been announced by James or Nike Basketball.

