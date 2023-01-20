A New Version of the Nike Kobe 6 ‘Grinch’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The favorite Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” is reportedly getting a new look.

According to sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles on Instagram, a new Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” colorway is reportedly hitting retail before year’s end.

At the time of publication, an early look at the forthcoming Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” style has yet to surface on social media but the account shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe to give fans an idea of what’s reportedly releasing. The shoe is expected to don a red-based “Bright Crimson/Black/Electric Green” color scheme starting with the multi-material upper, while offset by a black Swoosh logo on the sides. Breaking up the tonal look is a neon green logo on the tongue and matching green shoelaces. Completing the look is a red Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a red outsole. The shoe is also expected to be the Protro version of the Zoom Kobe 6 shoe, which means the silhouette features modern performance updates.

While images of the forthcoming Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” release has yet to emerge, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis previewed his PE version of the shoe on Instagram Live in 2021, which was shared by @justfreshkicks on Instagram.

According to @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles on Instagram, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” release will take place this holiday season at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers. The shoe is expected to come with a $180 price tag. At the time of publication, the release of the style has yet to be announced by the Swoosh.