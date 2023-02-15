Images of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro ‘Gigi’ Have Emerged on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A special iteration of the Nike Kobe 4 is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @knowing_kicks shared images on Instagram of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gigi,” a new iteration of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s fourth signature basketball shoe that’s hitting store before year’s end.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this unreleased Kobe 4 Protro colorway was designed to celebrate Bryant’s late daughter, “Gigi,” who would have celebrated her 17th birthday in May. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gigi” dons a white-based color scheme and is offset by black accents on the Swoosh logo, sockliner and shoelaces. There’s also a checkerboard pattern on the heel counter, with Gigi’s name embroidered on the ankle collar with her number printed at the base. The look continues with a black and white Zoom-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Last year, Nike and Vanessa Bryant agreed on a new partnership, which kicked off with the release of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” colorway to celebrate Gigi’s 16th birthday.

“I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband’s legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi’s global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come,” Vanessa Bryant said about the new Nike deal last year.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gigi” colorway will be released in May coinciding with Gigi’s birthday. At the time of writing, the release of the shoe has yet to be announced by Nike.

In related Nike news, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” makeup is reportedly dropping this holiday season.