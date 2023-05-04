These Nike Air Max 1s Are Limited to Only 1,986 Pairs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike quietly dropped its recent series of Air Max 1 project yesterday that were originally part of its partnership with Kids of Immigrants during its SNKRS Live event yesterday and as expected, the styles quickly sold out. For fans who are still searching for the sneaker, the only place they can buy a pair now is on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, all four styles of the Air Max 1 are reselling for a little over $300, with the “Light Armory Blue” colorway reselling for an average price of $339. At the time of publication, the lowest asking price amongst the four colorway is $274 for the “Light Silver” colorway in a men’s size 5.5. The highest bid for the set is at $326 for a men’s size 10 of the “Smokey Mauve” iteration.

This limited quartet of Nike Air Max 1 ’86 colorways celebrated the this year’s return of the “Big Bubble” Air Max 1 as marked by the limited quantities of 1,986, which was also the year the shoe originally released, etched on the midsoles. The quartet launched exclusively at Dover Street Market LA and Dover Street Market London on April 22 and featured in the stores were special installations. While Kids of Immigrants was part of the rollout for the Nike project, the label had no involvement with the designs.

“Welcome to the beginning where first generation Air Max meets the first generation – Kids Of Immigrants. Nike and Kids of Immigrants have joined forces to creative direct a community driven campaign that highlights one of the core values of the brand, Support Your Friends,” Kids of Immigrants wrote about the Nike project.

