The Mismatched Nike Ja 1 ‘Hunger’ Colorway Drops on SNKRS This Month

A new colorful iteration of the Nike Ja 1 is releasing soon.

After delivering the “Family Trivia” colorway last week, the sportswear giant has announced on its SNKRS release calendar that the new “Hunger” iteration of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s first signature hoops model will drop before month’s end.

The Nike Ja 1 “Hunger” dons a mismatched color scheme on the upper, with a vibrant red hue covering the left shoe and blue dressing the right pair. According to the Swoosh, the contrasting makeup on the shoe serves as a nod to the “endless determination and stroke of luck that, combined, led to Ja’s big break.” Contrasting the look are black accents on the Swoosh logos, a black sockliner, and a stealthy black speckled midsole. The mismatched theme continues on the rubber outsole.

“Ja Morant made it out the mud by tirelessly shooting on crooked rims, jumping on tractor tires, and dribbling through traffic cones in the steamy South Carolina heat. His skills as a high school baller only brought him so far—it took an unmatched inner hunger to make the world see what he was capable of,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Ja 1 was unveiled in December 2022 and was first worn by Morant on-court when the Grizzlies faced off against the Golden State Warriors for Christmas Day.

The Nike Ja 1 “Hunger” will be released on May 25 via SNKRS and at select Nike retailers for $110.

The lateral side of the Nike Ja 1 “Hunger.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Ja 1 “Hunger.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Ja 1 “Hunger.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

