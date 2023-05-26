Resale for the Nike Ja 1 ‘Hunger’ Is Double Its Retail Pricing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Nike Ja 1 continues to be one of the more popular sneaker releases from the Swoosh, with the latest “Hunger” colorway selling out at retail when it launched yesterday. For sneaker fans who are still on the hunt for a pair, the only way to buy the shoe now is on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, the Nike Ja 1 “Hunger” is reselling for an average price of $194 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price for the sneaker is at $160 for a men’s size 8, with a high bid of $201 for a men’s size 5.

The style is also available on GOAT, with the lowest asking price in a men’s size 9 going for $180. On the opposite side of the price spectrum, the shoe is going for as high as $781 for sizes 3.5 and 4.

According to Nike, the Ja 1 “Hunger” pays homage to Ja Morant’s “endless determination and stroke of luck that, combined, led to Ja’s big break.” The sneaker features a mismatched red and blue color scheme, with signature Morant branding featured on the tongue and heel counter.

“Ja Morant made it out the mud by tirelessly shooting on crooked rims, jumping on tractor tires, and dribbling through traffic cones in the steamy South Carolina heat. His skills as a high school baller only brought him so far—it took an unmatched inner hunger to make the world see what he was capable of,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The lateral side of the Nike Ja 1 “Hunger.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

