Game Night Inspires This Nike Ja 1 Colorway

A new iteration of the Nike Ja 1 is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant announced on its website that the Memphis Grizzlies star point guard’s first basketball signature shoe with the Swoosh is releasing in a new “Family Trivia” colorway next month.

According to Nike, this colorway of the Nike Ja 1 basketball sneaker pays homage to the Morant family’s trivia and game night. The shoe dons a tan-based mesh and leather upper that’s offset by colorful overlay panels including a green Swoosh logo on the sides, a purple ankle collar, and a blue heel counter. Breaking up the look is a white Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a orange rubber outsole.

“Ja Morant became the superstar he is today by repeatedly sinking jumpers on crooked rims, jumping on tractor tires and dribbling through sun-stained traffic cones in steamy South Carolina summers … This special design is inspired by the Morants’ family ties and the colorful cards from their favorite ’90s sitcom trivia game, one that Ja’s mom dominates above everybody else,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Ja 1 “Family Trivia” colorway will be released on May 4 at 10 a.m. ET at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers. The shoe will come with a $110 price tag.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh is releasing a new Air Force 1 Low colorway that honors the Houston Comets’ “Four-Peat” championship run.

