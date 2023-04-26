Nike Honors the Houston Comets’ Four-Peat With the Air Force 1

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike will soon release a new iteration of the classic Air Force 1 that WNBA fans should appreciate.

Nike product images of the unreleased Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat” have emerged this week. The sneaker appears to be a standard iteration of the iconic model but upon further inspection, the style pays homage to the Houston Comets’ four-peat championship run in the late ’90s and the early ’00s.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat” features a premium white leather upper that’s offset by a navy and red Swoosh logo on the sides as a nod to the Comets’ team colors. The shoe’s standout design elements are the years that the Comets captured its four consecutive WNBA championship runs with the detail “’97, ’98, 99, ’00” embroidered on the heel tab and the graphic of a person holding four fingers embroidered on the heel counter. Completing the look is a white midsole and a navy rubber outsole.

The Houston Comets’ iconic four-peat WNBA championship run was led by basketball legends Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson, who were touted as the “Big 3” of the aforementioned team during that unprecedented run.

Despite images of the Comets-inspired Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat” emerging, release details for the shoe have yet to be announced by Nike.

In related Nike news, a new Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid collab surfaces.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.