Nike’s New Foamposite One Colorway Comes With a Special Message

A new iteration of the Nike Foamposite One is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant announced via its SNKRS release calendar that a new “Tech Grey” colorway of Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s signature basketball shoe will be released before week’s end.

This new iteration of the Nike Air Foamposite One features a marble design on the silhouette’s signature Foamposite upper, with the same effect appearing on the accompanying shoelaces. Additionally, there’s a special message tucked within the interior of the shoe, with the quote “Luck/Success happens when preparation meets opportunity.” Rounding out the look of the shoe is a smoky translucent outsole.

“Dream a world—then make it real with this daring take on the iconic ’90s basketball shoe. Reimagining its futuristic liquid look, the allover washed graphic delivers an aged aesthetic full of grit. The time-warping juxtaposition continues by pushing the original’s modernism against vintage-inspired suede accents and swirling grays for a classic take on new meets old. Pulling everything together, a hidden quote shows you’re ready for the journey through this landscape of beauty and chaos, preparation and opportunity,” Nike wrote for the product description on SNKRS.

The Nike Foamposite One “Tech Grey” will be released on Friday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a retail price of $250.

