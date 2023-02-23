Nike Dunk ‘What the Super Mario’ Custom Appears on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

For sneaker fans who has ever wondered what a Super Mario-inspired Nike Dunk release would look like, this sneaker customizer took the matter into his own hands by creating his own version of the sneaker.

Sneaker customizer @andu.c on Instagram shared images of his Nike Dunk Low “What the Super Mario” custom on Instagram yesterday. As the name of the style suggests, the sneaker features a mismatched look inspired by Nike’s popular “What the” series of looks.

In the series of images, the customizer shared the various inspiration behind the custom Nike Dunk Low colorway, which includes characters from the popular “Super Mario” series including Mario, Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Bowser, Wario, and Donkey Kong. @Andu.c opted to use the Dunk Low as the template for his custom, but manages to fit plenty of details from the video game on the shoe as each panel appears to feature a different hue or design. The sneaker also features special Mario branding on the heel counter and a question mark on the left toe box inspired by the video game series’ level up box.

“‘What the Super Mario’ 🍄☁️〽️ 🦍 🐢🪃👸🏼 👨🏻❓🗿🦎. Mash up of some of my favorite characters/ items in Super Mario 🙃,” @andu.c wrote for the Instagram caption.

This Nike Dunk Low “What the Super Mario” colorway is a custom design from Instagram user @andu.c and the sneaker will not be releasing to the public.

In related Nike news, Nobu and the Swoosh have joined forces to create a special Air Force 1 Low “Sushi Force 1” collab.