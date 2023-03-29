Nike Is Releasing a Dunk Mid ‘Panda’ Colorway Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The popular “Panda” colorway is coming to the Nike Dunk Mid and fans who have to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair.

The Swoosh announced on its website that a black and white iteration of the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe will be released in mid-April. This simple two-tone color scheme was popularized on the Dunk Low and has been unofficially dubbed “Panda” as it resembles the makeup of the bear, but there aren’t any details on the shoe that confirm the inspiration.

The Nike Dunk Mid “Panda” features a white-based canvas upper that’s offset by black overlay panels including on the Swoosh logo on the sides. The shoe comes with white shoelaces, with matching “Nike Air” branding on the tongue tag and heel tab. The look is completed with a white midsole and a black rubber outsole.

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the ’80s b-ball icon returns with classic, stone-washed canvas in a durable design. Channeling vintage style back onto the streets, its padded, mid-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Dunk Mid “Panda” will be released on April 11 at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will retail for $115.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Mid “Panda.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Mid “Panda.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Dunk Mid “Panda.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk Mid “Panda.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike