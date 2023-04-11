Here’s How to Buy the Nike Dunk Low ‘Setsubun’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the popular Nike Dunk is releasing soon. This time, the brand is referencing a traditional Japanese festival for the new style.

Nike announced on its SNKRS release calendar that the latest Dunk Low “Setsubun” colorway is releasing today, with the makeup directly inspired by the annual Setsubun Festival in Japan.

The Setsubun Festival is celebrated annually in Japan to mark the beginning of spring in the old calendar. The event is traditionally accompanied by several rituals that were down to ward away the bad fortunes and evil spirits from the yesteryear.

The Nike Dunk Low “Setsubun” dons various brown shades throughout the entirety of the leather upper that’s offset by purple accents on the Swoosh and sockliner. The shoe also features a special logo embroidered on the heel counter while a mini Swoosh logo appears at the forefoot. Completing the look is a tan midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

“Come together in health, wealth, and good fortune through the Japanese tradition of the Setsubun Festival. Inspired by festive foods like roasted soybeans, powerful natural colors as well as a rich Purple Swoosh cover the nubuck leather upper of this Dunk Low. Finishing the style with celebratory details, graphic icons and colorful tones help bring seasonal wellness to anyone walking in the “Setsubun” Dunk Low,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Dunk Low “Setsubun” is dropping today via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $120.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Setsubun.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike