Nike Celebrates Valentine’s Day With New Dunk ‘Night Maroon’ Release

Nike is releasing a new iteration of the popular Dunk just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The sportswear giant confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that it will celebrate the heart-filled holiday this year with the release of the Dunk Low “Night Maroon and Medium Soft Pink” colorway.

The Valentine’s Day-themed sneaker is executed with a maroon-based leather upper that’s offset by sail overlay panels, while pink hits appear on the Swoosh branding and heel tab. The shoe also comes with maroon shoelaces, a sail midsole and a maroon rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Night Maroon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“From backboards to skateboards, the Dunk Low is your emblem of tried and true. Fresh off the press, the Night Maroon and Medium Soft Pink colorway is the perfect edition to any fit. Crafted with real and synthetic leather, it refines the wardrobe staple with on-the-ball seasonal flair. Foam cushioning and a padded, low-cut collar let you take your game anywhere—in comfort,” Nike wrote for the product description.

In addition to the aforementioned Dunk, also releasing via SNKRS next month are Valentine’s Day-themed Air More Uptempo ’96 and Air Trainer 1.

The Nike Dunk Low “Night Maroon” colorway will be released on Feb. 7 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low “Night Maroon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Dunk Low “Night Maroon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk Low “Night Maroon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike