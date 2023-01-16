Nike’s New Dunk Low Colorway Glows in the Dark

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike is making sure that there are no shortage of Dunk colorways for fans of the silhouette to choose from this year. This time, the brand has a very vibrant iteration of the shoe coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yankeekicks shared images of the Nike Dunk Low “Glow in the Dark,” a new iteration of the classic model that’s expected to hit retail before year’s end.

The on-feet look at the style shared by the aforementioned account shows that the unreleased sneaker features a neon green leather upper and is paired with suede overlay panels in the matching green hue. Breaking up the look is a black leather Swoosh logo on the sides, a white tongue and matching shoe laces, and a bright orange heel tab. According to the account, the shoe will don a Venom Green/Black-Glow” color scheme.

The shoe’s standout detail is the upper and the neon green outsole glows, with the illumination most noticeable when the lights are off.

Despite an early look at the Nike Dunk Low “Glow in the Dark” from @Yankeekicks on Instagram, release details for the bold new colorway have yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

In related Nike news, the brand’s skateboarding line has plans to release several new iterations of the popular SB Dunk Low this year. One of the styles include the Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low as well as the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low each set drop at select retailers before year’s end.