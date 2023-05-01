Nike Honors San Francisco’s Chinatown With New ‘Gold Mountain’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Today marks the start of this year’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate, Nike has a special two-shoe collection dropping soon.

The sportswear brand announced on its SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Dunk High and Air Force 1 Low “Gold Mountain” before month’s end.

According to the Swoosh, the styles pay homage to San Francisco’s Chinatown as well as the people, values and culture in the neighborhood that built one of the largest Chinese communities outside of Asia.

The Nike Dunk High “Gold Mountain” features a leather and suede upper and is paired with a “Gold Mountain” graphic stamped on the heel counter. Adding a touch of color is a green sock liner along with a icy blue outsole.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Gold Mountain” dons a white-based leather upper that’s offset by a gradient white-to-pink accents on the Swoosh and midsole. There’s also a special lotus graphic stamped on the heel counter, on the tongue tag, and footbed.

During the California Gold Rush, stories of ‘Gam Saan’ or ‘Gold Mountain’ attracted immigrants who ultimately carved out a place for themselves to preserve their traditions, laying a foundation for future residents. The Dunk High ‘Gold Mountain’ is inspired by this neighborhood and the city that surrounds it,” Nike wrote for the product description of the Dunk High.

The Nike Dunk High and Air Force 1 Low “Gold Mountain” colorways will be released on May 9 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The Dunk retails for $135, while the Air Force 1 Low will cost $150.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Gold Mountain.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Dunk High “Gold Mountain.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk High “Gold Mountain.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

