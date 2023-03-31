You Can Customize Your Own Nike Dunk Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The classic Nike Dunk remains one of the most popular sneakers to date. And now, Nike is letting fans make their own iteration of the shoe.

Available now through Nike’s customizable By You program is the opportunity to customize the Dunk Low and Dunk High lifestyle shoe. Fans can apply their favorite hues to various aspects of the silhouette, including applying different materials to the upper ranging from leather, canvas, and paisley prints. The customizable options continue on the tongue, eyelets, Swoosh logos, ankle collars, and on the tooling. In addition, fans can also apply subtle texts and markings to the heel. At the time of writing, the customizable options for the Dunk Low and Dunk High are only available for Nike members. Nike also confirms that the By You Dunks are each custom-made and shipped to the buyer in four weeks or less.

“Playful, timeless and now with your own special twist, the ’80s b-ball icon returns with customisable details. Choose a perpetual fashion fave with tie-dye print detailing or mix in a paisley graphic to breathe new life into a classic style. Make a statement with your choice between leather and recycled canvas on the upper. Then tell a part of your story with a personalised message. It’s tried-and-tested meets you,” Nike wrote for the product description.

Fans can customize their own Nike By You Dunk Low and High colorway now at Nike.com. The By You Dunk Low retails for $160, while the By You Dunk High retails for $185.