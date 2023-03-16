The Nike Air Zoom Generation ‘First Game’ Returns Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

LeBron James’ first Nike Basketball signature sneaker is returning to retail soon.

The sportswear giant confirmed via its SNKRS release calendar that the Nike Air Zoom Generation “White and Varsity Crimson” is releasing before month’s end.

This iteration of King James’ first signature basketball shoe was originally released in 2003 and was first worn by him during his first home game in the NBA on Nov. 5, 2003 when his Cleveland Cavaliers squad faced off against the Denver Nuggets. The date of James’ first home game is marked via the embroidery on the interior by the ankle collar. The shoe features white leather upper that’s paired with a red mesh panel at the midfoot, which serves as a nod to the Cavaliers’ team colors. A two-tone Max Air cushioning cushions the underfoot while a white rubber outsole appears below.

“Step back to the beginning of greatness with LeBron’s first signature shoe. The date on the sockliner and metallic accents honor LeBron’s 20th year in the NBA. Crisp, durable leather delivers off-court luxury, while Nike Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel lets you ride in first-class comfort,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation “White and Varsity Crimson” colorway will be released on Tuesday via SNKRS. The shoe will come with a $180 price tag.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Zoom Generation “White and Varsity Crimson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Zoom Generation “White and Varsity Crimson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Zoom Generation “White and Varsity Crimson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Zoom Generation “White and Varsity Crimson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike