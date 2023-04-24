Images of the Nike Air Ship ‘Every Game’ Have Emerged on Instagram

The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.

A new iteration of the classic Nike Air Ship sneaker is releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Nike Air Ship “Every Game” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the account, the new style will hit retailers next month.

According to the Instagram caption, the Nike Air Ship “Every Game” makeup references Michael Jordan’s lucky blue University of North Carolina shorts that he wore under his NBA uniform for every game. The account also shared an image of MJ wearing the UNC shorts alongside the new Nike Air Ship colorway.

The Nike Air Ship “Every Game” features a white-based leather upper that’s offset by premium blue suede panels on the eyestay, the ankle collar, and Swoosh logo on the sides. The shoe’s standout element is the “Every Game” embroidery on the heel as a nod to MJ’s UNC shorts. Completing the look are dark blue shoelaces, a sail-colored midsole, and an aged blue outsole.

Jordan Brand team rider Nigel Sylvester also revealed last month he received his own Nike Air Ship collab featuring special “Bike Air” branding on the heel. Sylvester’s pair donned a similar white and blue color scheme to the “Every Game” colorway, but his collab isn’t releasing to the public and was given out the select friend and family members of the BMX rider.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Nike Air Ship “Every Game” makeup will be released on May 10. At the time of publication, release details for the style have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” colorway returns next month.