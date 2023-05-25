Nike Celebrates ‘The Bay’ With New Air Max 1 Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the Nike Air Max 1 is releasing soon.

In addition to unveiling the launch of the Air Force 1 Low “West Coast” next month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, the Swoosh has announced via the SNKRS release calendar that it will also celebrate “The Bay” with a new Air Max 1 colorway also releasing in June.

As the name suggests, the Nike Air Max 1 “The Bay” pays homage to San Francisco’s The Bay area, as the sneaker dons a white-based leather upper that’s coupled with matching suede overlay panels, while fuzzy details cover the forefoot and sock liner. The shoe’s standout element is the feather-inspired Swoosh logo on the lateral side and an exotic Swoosh logo on the medial portion of the shoe. Sticking with the clean white execution is a white midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

“Welcome to The Bay. Celebrating the eclectic style seen up and down Highway 101, this Air Max 1 takes you straight to the West Coast. The timeless design is remixed to rep the region’s personality, culture and vibrant style. Mismatched materials and patterns make a statement, and the embroidered University Red Swoosh takes your look to another level,” Nike wrote for the SNKRS product description.

The Nike Air Max 1 “The Bay” will be released on June 7 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will come with a $160 price tag.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 1<br />The Bay.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.