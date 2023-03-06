Nike Is Bringing Back the Air Max 1 ‘Shima Shima’ Ahead of Air Max Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A beloved Nike Air Max style is coming back.

The sportswear brand announced on its SNKRS release calendar that the Nike Air Max 1 “Shima Shima” will be released before month’s end.

Nike first introduced its “Shima Shima” series of sneaker releases in 2003 that included the Air Max 1, Air Trainer 1, and Dunk High. Each silhouette donned a Japanese-inspired design and was only released in European, Canadian, and Asian markets.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 1 “Shima Shima.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Celebrating the 20th anniversary since its original launch, Nike is releasing a new Air Max 1 “Shima Shima” in the “Wolf Grey/Plum Eclipse” makeup. The shoe features a white-based leather upper that’s paired with gray and brown overlay panels. The sneaker is also equipped with a striped sock liner and Japanese text on the footbed as well as the tongue tag. The signature Max Air-cushioned midsole cushions the underfoot while a gray and brown outsole sits below.

“Straight from the vault, a coveted look makes its comeback with the Air Max 1 ‘Shima Shima.’ Crafted with premium leather, this 1:1 reissue of the 2003 release is your ticket into an exclusive club. Muted tones of Wolf Grey and Plum Eclipse keep ’em easy to style, while design details (check out the tongue and striped collar lining) add throwback cachet. Add this to the Paris-inspired design and classic wavy mudguard—it’s no wonder this look continues to reigns supreme,” Nike wrote for the product description on SNKRS.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Shima Shima” will be released on Friday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $160.