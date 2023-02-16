Nike Adds a Crepe Sole to the Air Max 1

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike quietly dropped a limited run of the Air Max 1 “Crepe” yesterday on the SNKRS app after the airing of its latest SNKRS Live show and as expected, sizes for the shoe sold out quickly. For fans who weren’t able to grab a pair yesterday, they’ll have another chance soon.

The sportswear giant announced on the SNKRS release calendar that the Nike Air Max 1 “Crepe” is dropping again before month’s end.

This latest iteration of the iconic Nike Air Max 1 running-turned-lifestyle shoe features a premium gray leather upper that’s coupled with pigskin suede overlays and white leather Swoosh logos on the sides. The shoe’s standout element is the brown soft crepe outsole replacing the traditional rubber build on prior Air Max 1 styles.

“Casual flair 101: Woven canvas, check. Premium pigskin leather, check. Crepe outsole aesthetic, check. The Air Max 1 “Crepe” puts classic into your easy-to-style look. Shades of grey, including a deep and seasonally perfect Thunder Grey, make every ‘fit a match. And for a high-end finish, its distinct (and super soft) outsole adds an air of sophistication that’ll keep heads turning. Step on in, there’s no containing your next move,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Crepe” will be released on Feb. 24 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for $160.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 1 “Crepe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 1 “Crepe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Max 1 “Crepe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Max 1 “Crepe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike