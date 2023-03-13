Nike Will Release the Air Max 1 ‘Corduroy’ Ahead of Air Max Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new Nike Air Max 1 colorway is hitting retail soon.

The sportswear giant confirmed on its SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver a new “Corduroy” colorway of the classic Air Max running sneaker will be released before week’s end.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Corduroy” features a vibrant blue corduroy fabric that covers the entirety of the upper replacing the traditional mesh and nubuck construction on the standard releases. The look is contrasted by the tan Swoosh logo on the sides, with a matching “Nike Air”-branded tongue tag, while black hits appear on the sockliner and “Nike Air” embroidery on the heel. Completing the look of the shoe is a sail Max Air-cushioned midsole, and a black rubber outsole.

“Whish-whish—wish you had a pair? Well, don’t wait too long. The Air Max 1 “Corduroy” is your ticket to entrance. Wrapped in the ultra tough yet soft gender-bending fabric, its wonderful texture showcases your contemplative insouciance. Blending the perfect amount of casual, Sunday morning style with some quaint countryside flair, it punches straight through any “boring professor” misconceptions with an ocean of Baltic Blue. Step on in and let ’em whisk you away, Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Corduroy” will be released on Friday via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $160 price tag.

In related Air Max news, the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Big Bubble “University Red” is reportedly releasing for 2023 Air Max Day.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 1 “Corduroy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 1 “Corduroy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike