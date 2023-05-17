Nike Will Deliver the Corduroy Air Max 1 ‘Coral Stardust’ This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the ever popular Nike Air Max 1 is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant revealed via the SNKRS launch calendar that a new “Coral Stardust Corduroy” makeup of the classic running-turned-lifestyle sneaker is hitting shelves before month’s end.

As of name of the styles suggests, the entirety of the upper for this Air Max 1 colorway features a soft corduroy construction donning a pink hue. Contrasting the look are orange accents on the Swoosh logo and tongue tag, while burgundy covers the sockliner. Breaking up the look is a sail Max Air-cushioned midsole and a burgundy outsole.

“Whish-whish—wish you had a pair? Well, don’t wait too long. The Air Max 1 ‘Coral Stardust Corduroy’ is your ticket to ride. Showcase your contemplative side with kicks wrapped in classic tough-yet-soft corduroy. Blending the perfect amount of casual Sunday-morning style with countryside charm, this pair punches straight through any ‘boring professor’ misconceptions with a burst of Coral Stardust. Step on in and let ’em whisk you away,” Nike wrote for the product description.

For 2023 Air Max Day that was celebrated in March, Nike introduced the Air Max 1 “Corduroy” in a blue-based makeup along with the return of the original Air Max 1 ’86 Big Bubble.

This Nike Air Max 1 “Coral Stardust Corduroy” colorway will be released on May 26 via SNKRS for $160.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 1 “Coral Stardust Corduroy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Max 1 “Coral Stardust Corduroy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.