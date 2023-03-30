A New Nike Air Max 1 ‘Big Bubble’ Colorway Surfaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that more iterations of the Nike Air Max 1 “Big Bubble” sneaker is coming soon.

After delivering the original “University Red” iteration of the classic running shoe for Air Max Day this month, Twitter user @lacocinacooks has shared a first look at the Air Max 1 “Big Bubble” in a new “Smokey Mauve/Dark Team Red” colorway of the shoe.

The unreleased Nike Air Max 1 “Big Bubble” makeup features a sail-based mesh upper that’s offset by tan overlay panels at the midfoot and heel counter. The sneaker also sports a brown suede mudguard and matching Swoosh branding. The image also reveals that the size of the shoe is stamped by the ankle collar, while “Nike Air” branding in white is embroidered on the heel. Completing the look is a tan Max Air-cushioned midsole and a brown rubber outsole.

During the initial production run of the original Air Max 1 release in 1986, around 400,000 pairs of the shoe with the larger Air unit were produced, but production of the shoe halted after the designers discovered that the Air unit had a tendency to crack in colder temperatures. The engineers then shrunk the Air unit in height and length to the version that sneaker fans know today, but the brand re-issued the “Big Bubble” version of the shoe this year as part of its Air Max Day celebrations.

At the time of publication, release details of the new Air Max 1 ’86 Big Bubble colorway have yet to be announced by Nike.

