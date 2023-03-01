The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Big Bubble Surfaces on Instagram

Outside the new Nike Style store in Seoul, South Korea.

Nike announced on Air Max Day last year that it’s bringing back the Air Max 1 in its original “Big Bubble” form. Now, we have an early look at the upcoming release.

Instagram user @iceberg.og shared images of the forthcoming Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Big Bubble” in the original “University Red” colorway. The upper features its traditional white-based mesh upper that’s offset by soft gray nubuck overlay panels. The shoe’s “University Red” accents appear on the mudguard, the Swoosh branding, and “Nike Air” branding on embroidered on the heel.

The shoe’s standout element is the midsole, which is supposed to mimic an early version of the Air Max 1 from 1986 that features a longer Max Air cushioning unit in the heel. Completing the look of the shoe is a multicolored rubber outsole. The shoe also comes with a special box that features a callback to the shoe’s elongated Air bubble.

In addition to bringing back the Air Max 1 ’86 Big Bubble silhouette, Nike has also recently released the Air Max 1 “Crepe” last month featuring a soft crepe outsole replacing the traditional rubber build on prior releases.

Despite images of the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Big Bubble in the original “University Red” colorway surfacing on social media, release details for the shoe have yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

In related Nike news, Supreme has announced that its two-shoe Nike Air Bakin collection will be released starting tomorrow at Us.supreme.com.

“Supreme has worked with Nike on a new version of the Air Bakin for Spring,” Supreme wrote for the Instagram caption.