This Nike Air Force 1 Is Inspired by West Coast Hip-Hop

The West Coast has produced some of the influential musicians, specifically Hip-Hop artists, in the last half century, so it should come as no surprise that Nike is celebrating the westside with its latest Air Force 1 colorway.

The sportswear giant announced on its SNKRS launch calendar that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Coast” will be released next month. Per Nike, this iteration of the popular model celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. The entirety of the upper is constructed of denim and according to the brand, it represents the “West Coast grit.” There shoe also features a special “West Coast” patch on the heel counter and a lace dubrae attached on the shoelaces. Adding to the design is a quilted sock liner, a white midsole, and a gum rubber outsole.

“There’s no better way to celebrate Hip Hop’s upcoming 50th anniversary than with some California love. From the Bay to L.A., this AF1 lets you rep the personality, culture and style flowing up and down the state. Denim and rivets are central to the design, projecting West Coast grit with every step, while L.A. branding and a classic Diffused Blue and White color combo adds easy utility. The plush collar and versatile gum-colored outsole will have you returning to them again and again,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Coast” will be released on June 7 via SNKRS at 10 a.m ET for $150.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Hip-Hop.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

