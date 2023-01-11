Images of the Nike Air Force 1 ‘Valentine’s Day’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new love-filled iteration of the classic Nike Air Force 1 shoe is releasing soon.

After images of the Air Force 1 Low “Hearts” emerged this week, retail photos of the Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” makeup have now surfaced.

The latest iteration wears a sail-based color scheme predominantly on the leather upper, which is offset by a red Swoosh branding on the sides with pink-colored piping on the logo. The shoe’s standout element is the special cherry embroidery at the center of the Swoosh as well as on the tongue tag, while a heart design is stamped on the heel tab. Adding to the Valentine’s Day theme is a heart lace dubrae at the forefoot and a special graphic on the footbed. Completing the design is a sail midsole and a red rubber outsole.

Nike isn’t the only sneaker brand that’s releasing new sneakers for the heart-filled holiday. Converse, the subsidiary brand of the Swoosh, has released its “Valentine’s Day” footwear collection, which includes classic silhouettes dressed in romantic styles and embroidered with hearts.

While images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” makeup have surfaced, release details of the shoe have not yet been announced by the brand. At the time of publication, the style was expected to be sold on Nike.com and in some Nike Sportswear stores around Valentine’s Day in February.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Shop These Nike Air Force 1s Today

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 SE

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 ESS

Nike Air Force 1 ’07