Nike to Honor Jackie Robinson With Air Force 1 Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike is honoring the legacy of baseball icon Jackie Robinson with an upcoming Air force 1 coming soon.

After delivering the Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” in April 2022 to celebrate Robinson breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, product images of a new Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson” colorway have emerged.

The forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson” features a flat white leather upper that’s offset by gray tumbled leather overlay panels on the mudguard and eyelets. The look is offset by the blue accents on the Swoosh logo, the tongue with the Brooklyn Dodgers logo at the center, and on the heel tab. The shoe also features the year Robinson broke the MLB color barrier (1947) stamped on the right shoe’s aglet, with the year he retired (1956) appearing on the left pair. Robinson’s iconic “42” jersey number is embroidered on the heel counter while “Change the World” is printed throughout the entirety of the shoelaces. The number 42 is also stamped on the left shoe’s footbed and surrounded by the words “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” Completing the look is a brown translucent midsole and a matching outsole.

At the time of publication, release details for the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson” have yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike